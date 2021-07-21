Buffalo, Jamestown and Niagara Falls to share in $16M going to 20 cities to reduce gun violence

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says bulk of the funding aimed at providing at-risk youth with good paying, permanent jobs.

ALBANY, N.Y. — With gun violence increasing all across the country, including New York, the state is taking action to try and reduce these crimes in 20 communities.

Buffalo, Niagara Falls and Jamestown are three of those cities that will share in $16 million. The Department of Labor will partner with local workforce development boards and use the funding to provide at-risk youth with good paying, permanent jobs.

"Gun violence is a public health crisis, in New York State and across the country, and we're attacking it with the same comprehensive, evidence-based approach we used to beat COVID. We know that simply telling kids to put the gun down doesn't work — we have to give them an alternative," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

"This new funding, for job training and stable, good-paying career placement opportunities for our most vulnerable young people across New York State, does just that. It's an investment in our economy, in our recovery, and in our security. And it's a beacon of hope for a generation that too often feels bereft of it."

Unemployed, underemployed and out-of-school youth ages 18 to 24 in the following communities in NYS will be eligible: