Buffalo woman pleads guilty to stealing over $15K while working for Lancaster non-profit

The Erie County District Attorney's Office says Bridget M. Mitchell admitted to stealing $15,966.07 while working as a supervisor for a non-profit in Lancaster. Mitchell's theft was discovered when she diverted a $13,000 check, which was designated for the non-profit, to her personal bank account.

It was also discovered during the investigation that Mitchell had diverted a $1,200 stimulus check, that was designated to a resident at the non-profit organization, to her personal bank account.

Mitchell pleaded guilty to two counts of grand larceny in the fourth degree, both class E felonies.