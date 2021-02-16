x
WNY nurse accused of stealing money from patient's trust fund

Wendi Jo Oliver, 40, of Barker pleaded guilty to one count of Attempted Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Niagara County homecare nurse has admitted to stealing more than $11,000 from a patient. 

Wendi Jo Oliver, 40, of Barker pleaded guilty to one count of Attempted Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree.

Investigators say Oliver was employed as a homecare nurse for an adult with cerebral palsy in Clarence. They say Oliver falsified timesheets between February 1, 2018 and December 1, 2019.  By doing that, Oliver unlawfully collected $11,700 in pay through the victim's trust fund. 

Oliver was terminated from her position and she has paid full restitution to the victim. 

She could face up to a year in jail when she is sentenced in April. 

