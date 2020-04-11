Buffalo woman arraigned for allegedly hitting bicyclist while driving through Niagara Square protest

Joanna Gollnau, 25, has been charged with one count of reckless endangerment and reckless driving.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 25-year-old Buffalo woman was arraigned Wednesday for allegedly hitting a bicyclist while driving a pickup truck through a protest in Niagara Square back in September.

It's alleged that on September 23 around 8:45 p.m. Joanna Gollnau recklessly drove a pickup truck through Niagara Square during a demonstration in front of Buffalo City Hall. Gollnau allegedly struck a woman who was on a bicycle.

The Erie County District Attorney's office says the bicyclist was taken to the hospital to be treated for her injuries.

Gollnau has been charged with one count of reckless endangerment in the first degree, a class D felony, and one count of reckless driving, which is an unclassified misdemeanor. Gollnau faces a maximum sentence of seven years in prison if convicted on all charges.