Woman hit by truck during protest was member of GObike and Slow Roll Buffalo

Buffalo Police say the incident happened at 8:45 Wednesday night. A Gobike Buffalo spokesperson says the victim was there as a 'legal observer'.

We are learning more about the individual who was struck by a truck in Niagara Square during a protest that happened Wednesday evening.

The executive director of GObike Buffalo, Justin Booth, tells 2 On Your Side's Jeff Preval that the person who was struck is Karen Huffman. She is a member of GObike and Slow Roll Buffalo.

Booth says Huffman was there as a "legal observer."

Buffalo Police say the incident happened at 8:45 p.m.

Huffman was taken to Erie County Medical Center with what police considered are non-life-threatening injuries.