Buffalo driver charged in bicyclist incident in Niagara Square

Gollnau is accused of hitting a bicyclist with her vehicle in Niagara Square during a protest on Wednesday night.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police say the driver of the truck that was involved in the incident in Niagara Square Wednesday night has been charged.

Police say 25-year-old Joanna Gollnau of Buffalo has been charged with felony reckless endangerment and reckless driving.

2 On Your Side learned Thursday that the bicyclist who was hit, was identified as 59-year-old, Karen Huffman. She is a member of GObike and Slow Roll Buffalo.

Buffalo Police updated her condition Thursday saying that she is in stable condition at ECMC.

Huffman made a post on her Facebook page early Friday morning, telling family and friends she will be marching with them soon.