x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com

Crime

Buffalo driver charged in bicyclist incident in Niagara Square

Gollnau is accused of hitting a bicyclist with her vehicle in Niagara Square during a protest on Wednesday night.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police say the driver of the truck that was involved in the incident in Niagara Square Wednesday night has been charged.

Police say 25-year-old Joanna Gollnau of Buffalo has been charged with felony reckless endangerment and reckless driving.

Gollnau is accused of hitting a bicyclist with her vehicle in Niagara Square during a protest on Wednesday night. 

2 On Your Side learned Thursday that the bicyclist who was hit, was identified as 59-year-old, Karen Huffman. She is a member of GObike and Slow Roll Buffalo. 

Buffalo Police updated her condition Thursday saying that she is in stable condition at ECMC.

Huffman made a post on her Facebook page early Friday morning, telling family and friends she will be marching with them soon.

I've tried to respond in some way to all the outpouring of love and prayers, but I'm sure I missed a few. As good as the...

Posted by Karen Huffman on Thursday, September 24, 2020

Related Articles