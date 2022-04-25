Buffalo Police: 2 injured in Stockbridge Avenue shooting

Detectives say a 21-year-old Cheektowaga man had been shot. A 16-year-old girl was also grazed by a bullet.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Three men have been arrested following a shooting late Sunday night on Stockbridge Avenue.

According to a City of Buffalo spokesperson, Buffalo Police officers were called to the 500 block of Stockbridge Avenue just before 10:15 p.m. Sunday for reports of a shooting.

Detectives say a 21-year-old Cheektowaga man had been shot. The 21-year-old was taken to ECMC by ambulance where he was initially listed in stable condition.

A 16-year-old girl later arrived at Sisters Hospital in a personal vehicle. According to detectives, the 16-year-old had been grazed by a bullet during the Stockbridge Avenue shooting.

Shortly after the shooting took place, city surveillance cameras and license plate readers picked up on a possible suspect vehicle.

According to Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia, officers located the vehicle and engaged in a pursuit, which led onto the 33 westbound before exiting on Humboldt Parkway. At two separate points, Gramaglia says two different people jumped out of the moving vehicle.

One of the individuals who jumped out of the moving vehicle hit a parked vehicle and was seriously injured. Gramaglia says the individual is currently in ECMC in the intensive care unit.

A third person who jumped out of the car was also taken into police custody. Gramaglia says officers and detectives are currently searching for a fourth suspect.

Buffalo Police were able to recover a gun in connection with the shooting. The gun was reportedly thrown from the vehicle on the 33. Three men have been arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon.

According to Gramaglia, one of the three individuals is currently on probation for a conviction of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. One of the other individuals who was arrested is said to be a previously convicted felon who is on parole for a prior handgun conviction.

Buffalo Police say additional charges are possible, adding that the investigation is ongoing.