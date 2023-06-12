x
Buffalo Police make arrest following deadly stabbing

The stabbing took place on Sunday in the 400 block of Niagara Street.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man has been arrested in connection to a deadly stabbing that took place on Sunday.

Buffalo police responded to a stabbing call in the 400 block of Niagara Street around 1 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene they found Tremaine Mayfield, 49, of Buffalo with a serious stab wound to his chest. Police report the stabbing took place after a domestic incident.

Mayfield was taken to ECMC, but he later died from his injuries. 

Timothy Austin, 36, has been charged with first degree manslaughter. He was arrested later in the day on Sunday, according to police.

