Buffalo Police make arrest following deadly stabbing

The stabbing took place on Sunday in the 400 block of Niagara Street.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man has been arrested in connection to a deadly stabbing that took place on Sunday.

Buffalo police responded to a stabbing call in the 400 block of Niagara Street around 1 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene they found Tremaine Mayfield, 49, of Buffalo with a serious stab wound to his chest. Police report the stabbing took place after a domestic incident.

Mayfield was taken to ECMC, but he later died from his injuries.