Buffalo man sentenced to prison for firing flare gun inside home

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man will spend time in prison for firing a flare gun inside a home, causing a fire.

Dino Bruscia, 30, was sentenced State Supreme Court Justice M. William Boller to 3 to 6 years in prison. He was sentenced as a second felony offender

Bruscia pleaded guilty in April to one count of arson in the third degree. This plea comes a week before his jury trial was scheduled to begin.

In December of 2019, Bruscia shot a flare gun into a home on Arcadian Drive in the Town of Amherst. This caused damage to the dining room of the house.

Last year, co-defendant Christian McCaffrey, 21, of Williamsville was sentenced to three years of probation.

McCaffrey also admitted to repeatedly harassing the victim with phone calls and texts. He pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated harassment in the second degree.

Bruscia is also awaiting sentencing in two other cases.

He plead guilty to misdemeanor charges in two separate crimes in the Town of Cheektowaga.

He plead guilty to one count of Inciting to Riot and one count of Criminal Impersonation in the Second Degree. Investigators say Bruscia created an event on Facebook in May 2020 to urge people to "engage in tumultuous and violent conduct likely to create public alarm". His post encouraged people to go to the Walden Galleria to loot the mall.