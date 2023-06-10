Months-long investigation leads to parking meter theft arrest

The city suspects 90 meters have been stolen. So far, detectives have recovered 43 parking meters, 2 pay-and-go stations, and multiple coin canisters.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After months of investigating stolen parking meters across Buffalo, an arrest has been made.

Peter Christopher faces 91 felony counts of grand larceny and another 91 felony counts of criminal possession of stolen property, according to the City of Buffalo, which released a statement Saturday night.

"Parking meters were first reported as being stolen in mid-April, prompting immediate investigation," the city said.

Police said they zeroed in on the 51-year-old Christopher, who was recently detained. Officers then found six stolen parking meters in his vehicle, prompting his arrest.