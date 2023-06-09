Cheektowaga man sentenced to prison for beating his wife to death

Yuriy Bruks, 38, was sentenced Friday in Erie County Court before Judge James Bargnesi.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Cheektowaga man will spend the next 25 years in prison for beating his wife to death.

Yuriy Bruks, 38, was sentenced Friday in Erie County Court before Judge James Bargnesi. He pleaded guilty to one count of Manslaughter in the First Degree in April.

Police and paramedics responded to a 911 call to a Raymond Avenue home in Cheektowaga on August 4, 2019. There, they found the victim, Tetiana Bruks, 34, dead inside the bathroom.

Her death was ruled a homicide. The Medical Examiner's office said her death was caused by blunt force trauma to the head, neck and torso. Investigators say Tetiana Bruks' death was caused by Yuriy Bruks beating her repeatedly.

Yuriy Bruks fled the area but was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service when he illegally crossed into Mexico. He had a one-way plane ticket from Mexico City to Istanbul, Turkey.

"The family of Tetiana Bruks has waited a long time for justice. My office will continue to hold abusers accountable for their crimes. I encourage anyone who feels unsafe at home to contact the BE SAFE Domestic Violence Victim Advocacy Program. My office and other resources in our community are available to help," said District Attorney John Flynn in an email statement.

In addition to the prison sentence, Bruks will also serve 5 years of post-release supervision.

If you, or someone you know, is a victim of domestic violence, you can contact the BE SAFE Domestic Violence Victim Advocacy Program, call (716) 858-4630 or visit www.erie.gov/besafe.