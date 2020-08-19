Buffalo Police: License plates being switched with stolen cars

Buffalo Police say there have been a few instances lately where people have switched the license plates on vehicles without the owner knowing it.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The next time you go outside, you may want to check the license plates on your car.

The Buffalo Police Department put out a Facebook post on Wednesday afternoon, asking motorists to check the license plates on their vehicles to ensure they have not been tampered with.

Buffalo Police say there have been a few instances lately where people have switched plates on vehicles without the owner knowing it. Those plates were then put on stolen vehicles.

Police say if you observe anyone tampering with your license plates you should call 911.