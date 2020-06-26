x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com

local

New York's new license plates are now available in Wyoming County

The plates feature iconic images from both upstate and downstate, including Niagara Falls, the Adirondacks, and the Statue of Liberty.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York's new license plates have officially been rolled out and are now available in at least a dozen counties across the state.

The plates feature iconic images from both upstate and downstate, including Niagara Falls, the Adirondacks, and the Statue of Liberty.

Right now, Wyoming County is the only county in the area to have the new license plates.

Drivers have the option to keep their old plates, or buy the new Excelsior plates for $25.

It's an extra $20 if you want to keep your existing plate number.

RELATED: Erie County to open four Auto Bureau locations by appointment only

RELATED: Your questions answered on when the DMV will reopen

RELATED: Niagara County DMV to begin processing vehicle registrations/license plates for county residents only