New York's new license plates are now available in Wyoming County

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York's new license plates have officially been rolled out and are now available in at least a dozen counties across the state.

The plates feature iconic images from both upstate and downstate, including Niagara Falls, the Adirondacks, and the Statue of Liberty.

Right now, Wyoming County is the only county in the area to have the new license plates.

Drivers have the option to keep their old plates, or buy the new Excelsior plates for $25.