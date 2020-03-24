BUFFALO, N.Y. — With the DMV closed due to the coronavirus, Erie County Clerk Mickey Kearns Tuesday announced a temporary procedure for drivers needing to surrender their license plates.

A secure drop box will be located in the Rath Building lobby located at 92 Franklin St. downtown.

Motorists can bring their plates, fill out the plate surrender envelope and simply drop it in the green mailbox. The DMV will then process the return then mail the motorist a confirmation receipt that can be turned in to their insurance company.

“During these unprecedented times there are still some services that the motorists of Erie County may still require,” says Kearns. “By making a drop box available, our customers can surrender their license plates without having to worry about incurring an insurance lapse, a fine or a suspension. In addition, all street parking in downtown Buffalo is free at this time.”

More information on the temporary process can be found here or you can email the clerk's office at ErieCountyClerkOffice@erie.gov.