Buffalo Police: 43-year-old Cheektowaga man hit by car, killed on Ludington Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a deadly hit-and-run incident that happened Wednesday night on Ludington Street.
According to a Buffalo Police spokesperson, a male pedestrian was hit by a vehicle around 10:45 p.m. in the 200 block of Ludington Street. The 43-year-old Cheektowaga man was declared dead at the scene.
No further information has been provided at this time.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Department's confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.