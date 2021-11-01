Buffalo man charged in Cheektowaga hit and run pedestrian accident

Investigator says Wagner was driving a pickup truck on Losson Road on April 19 when he allegedly hit a pedestrian.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — A 27-year-old Buffalo man was arraigned Friday on charges in connection with a pedestrian accident in the Town of Cheektowaga this past April.

Timothy Wagner was arraigned in Erie County Court on one count of Assault in the Second Degree, one count of Leaving the Scene of an Incident Without Reporting Resulting in Serious Physical Injury, and one count of Reckless Driving.

Investigator says Wagner was driving a pickup truck on Losson Road on April 19 when he allegedly hit a pedestrian as he veered onto the shoulder of the road near Wedgewood Drive in Cheektowaga.

The pedestrian was struck from behind and fell facedown into the ground. The pedestrian, a 60-year-old male from Depew, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. He is still recovering.

Investigator say Wagner allegedly left the scene of the accident without reporting it. After receiving a description of the vehicle from witnesses, police were able to locate Wagner's vehicle, which had front-end damage.