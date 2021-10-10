24-year-old pedestrian in serious condition after hit-and-run incident

The man was struck shortly before 2:30 a.m. on the 33, just after the downtown East Tupper Street on-ramp. An Amherst man was identified as the driver.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 24-year-old pedestrian is listed in serious condition after being struck during a hit-and-run incident early Sunday.

The man was struck shortly before 2:30 a.m. on the 33, just after the downtown East Tupper Street on-ramp. That's where Buffalo Police say a Volkswagen Tiguan struck a man who was standing in the roadway.

A 20-year-old Amherst man was identified as the driver of the Volkswagen. He left the scene, then later reported the incident. The Tiguan has been impounded.

The pedestrian suffered multiple injuries and was taken to Erie County Medical Center, where he was listed in serious condition.

An investigation is underway according to police, who added that they are communicating with the Erie County District Attorney's office.