Detectives say a 39-year-old from Buffalo male was struck by gunfire.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police say they are investigating a shooting that happened late Sunday night.

Police responded to the call just before 10:30 p.m. near Wick Street and Brier Street in the city.

Detectives say a 39-year-old from Buffalo male was struck by gunfire. He was transported to ECMC where he was initially listed in stable condition.