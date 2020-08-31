Buffalo Police investigating a shooting into a gathering; female struck

A female victim was grazed by gunfire. She was treated at the scene for her injuries.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday night after there was open fire on a gathering which struck a female.

Authorities responded to a call of a shooting that happened at the intersection of Woodlawn Avenue and Dupont Street around 9:45 p.m.

Police say some type of gathering was happening when an unknown person opened fire on the crowd from a white vehicle.