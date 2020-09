A man was treated and released from ECMC overnight after being shot. Detectives believe the shooting happened on Montana Avenue.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police say a man was shot overnight on the city's East Side.

A 35-year-old man was brought to Erie County Medical Center in a civilian vehicle around 12:30 a.m. Saturday with a gunshot wound. The man was treated and released.

Detectives believe the shooting happened in the 100 block of Montana Avenue.