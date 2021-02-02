Buffalo Police investigate officer-involved shooting

Captain Rinaldo says that part of the incident will be investigated by the department's Internal Affairs Division.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are investigating an officer involved shooting that happened Tuesday morning.

According to Buffalo Police Captain Jeff Rinaldo, officers responded to a report of a vehicle with the keys left inside that was stolen on Peter Street just before 11am.

Officers say there were two people in the vehicle and they allegedly refused to exit the vehicle. At one point, the driver put the car in gear and that's when police say one of the officers fired off a round. Captain Rinaldo says that part of the incident will be investigated by the department's Internal Affairs Division.

A short time later, Rinaldo said 'E' District officers spotted the vehicle driving erratically before it crashed in the vicinity of Genesee Street and Floss Avenue on the city's east side. Both the driver and passenger bailed out of the car but were arrested after a brief foot chase. A gun was recovered at the scene.

Both suspects were taken to the hospital to be checked out. A Buffalo Police officer was also taken to the hospital to be treated for a hand injury.





