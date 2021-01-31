Buffalo Police: 51-year-old man shot in vehicle near Broadway, Bailey Avenue

A Buffalo man is in serious condition following a shooting Saturday night on the city's East Side.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Saturday night on the city's East Side.

Police say a 51-year-old Buffalo man was inside a vehicle at the corner of Bailey Avenue and Broadway around 10:40 p.m. when he was shot.

The Buffalo man was taken to ECMC by ambulance and was initially listed in serious condition. No further information has been provided at this time.