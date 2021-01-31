x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com

Crime

Buffalo Police: 51-year-old man shot in vehicle near Broadway, Bailey Avenue

A Buffalo man is in serious condition following a shooting Saturday night on the city's East Side.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
A close-up photo of police lights by night

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Saturday night on the city's East Side.

Police say a 51-year-old Buffalo man was inside a vehicle at the corner of Bailey Avenue and Broadway around 10:40 p.m. when he was shot.

The Buffalo man was taken to ECMC by ambulance and was initially listed in serious condition. No further information has been provided at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Department's confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.

Related Articles