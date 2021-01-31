Buffalo Police: 51-year-old man shot in vehicle near Broadway, Bailey Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Saturday night on the city's East Side.
Police say a 51-year-old Buffalo man was inside a vehicle at the corner of Bailey Avenue and Broadway around 10:40 p.m. when he was shot.
The Buffalo man was taken to ECMC by ambulance and was initially listed in serious condition. No further information has been provided at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Department's confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.