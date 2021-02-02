The deadly shooting happened early Tuesday morning in a neighborhood in Sunrise, Fla.

SUNRISE, Fla. — The FBI confirms two of its agents are dead and three are wounded after they were shot while serving a warrant in a child exploitation case Tuesday morning in South Florida.

The bureau confirms the gunman is also dead. The shooter is believed to have died by suicide after being barricaded for hours at an apartment complex in the Fort Lauderdale suburb of Sunrise, according to The Miami Herald.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis expressed his condolences to the families of the fallen FBI agents Tuesday during an unrelated news conference.

Two of the injured agents were taken to Broward Health Medical Center. CBS Miami reports they are stable. The third injured agent stayed on the scene.

The agents had been attempting to serve a federal search warrant linked to a case involving violent crimes against children, FBI Miami Special Agent Michael D. Leverock said.

The Sunrise Police Department confirmed on Twitter that its officers had responded to the area. Authorities urged people in the community of Water Terrace to "remain in their homes."

Entrances to the neighborhood remain blocked by police.

Florida Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis issued the following statement:

“I just received a briefing from FDLE Commissioner Swearingen and the situation and facts on the ground are fluid. What we know is there are multiple deaths and injuries and we may see these numbers fluctuate as the day goes on. First and foremost, we offer our thoughts and prayers to the law enforcement officers who were involved in this catastrophic event. This tragedy is a reminder that we’ve got men and women all throughout the nation who put their lives on the line every day to protect our communities. The truth is there are no routine law enforcement operations – especially when serving warrants.

Second, we communicated to FDLE that my Division of Investigative and Forensic Services (DIFS) stands ready to support any investigative needs if requested. When one law enforcement agent is hurt or killed in the line-of-duty, it affects all of us – and we need every man and woman with a badge to know that Florida supports, loves and appreciates their service to our country.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.