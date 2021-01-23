Lisbon Avenue woman shot in her own home, taken to ECMC

Police called her injuries serious in nature, adding that they do not believe the woman was the intended target.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A woman who Buffalo Police describe as possibly in her early 70s was shot in her own Lisbon Avenue home on Friday night.

The woman was taken by an ambulance to Erie County Medical Center. Police called her injuries serious in nature, adding that they do not believe the woman was the intended target.

Police say the shooting happened just after 8 p.m. on the 500 block of Lisbon Avenue, southeast of the University at Buffalo South Campus.

Anyone with information about the Friday night shooting is asked by Buffalo Police to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.