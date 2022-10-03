Man charged in youth football coach's shooting death found not guilty of murder

Jason Washington was a teenager when he was charged with the shooting. He is now 20 and claimed in court Wednesday that he shot the the youth coach in self-defense.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man who charged in the shooting death of a youth football coach in 2019 was found not guilty of murder.

The verdict in Jason Washington's trial was announced Thursday afternoon. The jury found Washington guilty on one attempted murder charge and not on the other, as well as guilty of assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

Norzell Aldridge, 36, was a well known youth football coach in Buffalo. He was shot and killed after a game in Emerson Park behind the Harvey Austin School August of 2019.

Washington was a teenager when he was charged with the shooting. He is now 20 and claimed in court that he shot the the youth coach in self-defense.

Washington refused a plea deal and testified in court on Wednesday.

He is charged with murder in the second degree, a Class A-1 felony; one count of attempted murder in the second degree, a Class B felony; and one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, a Class C felony.

The shooting happened after a fight involving Washington's cousin. Those involved tell 2 On Your Side there was already bad blood between the parties involved.

Washington told the court, "I didn't intend to kill anybody." He claims to have heard the victim say "they want to play grown-man games, I'm going to get my gun."