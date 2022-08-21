After fatal shooting, family of 16-year-old Emily Keiper demands justice

Emily's life was cut short early Friday morning when Buffalo Police say she was shot and killed on Elmer Avenue. Police have since arrested two teenage boys.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Sixteen-year-old Emily Keiper would have been starting her junior year in high school in just a few weeks.

Tragically, Emily's life was cut short early Friday morning when Buffalo Police say she was shot and killed on Elmer Avenue in between Amherst Street and Kensington Avenue.

Police have since arrested two teenage boys who are now charged with second-degree murder and first-degree robbery.

Emily's family, including her mom Michelle and uncle Johnny, say Emily was bright light with a big heart and even bigger dreams.

She worked two jobs, including one at Wegmans, so she could afford her very first car.

"She was so proud of herself," Michelle said. "One of her customers, and I didn't even know you could do this, went up to the manager and said, 'I just had such a great experience with my cashier. She was so friendly. And she talked to me and she took the time out to ask how my day was going.' And that's just the type person she was."

Her uncle Johnny told 2 On Your Side that Emily was a role model to her two younger siblings. She and her older sister Paige were extremely close as well.

"She just lit up a room when she walked in, her personality was just so vibrant and so bright, and she had such such a big heart. She was so strong-minded," Johnny said. "She was instrumental like when like, with her siblings, babysitting them and looking out for them."

As the investigation into Emily's death continues, her mother says she won't stop until justice is reached.

Through her tears, Michelle told 2 On Your Side's Liz Lewin, "No parent should have to bury their child, so I want justice for my baby. That's what I want. I want justice for my baby. Not that it's going to bring her back, but so they can't do this to anybody else's family. They did that to my daughter in cold blood, and my daughter died in the car."

For those interested, a Go Fund Me page has been set up in Emily's honor by her closets family and friends.