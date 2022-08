A 30-year-old Buffalo woman was shot and killed early Monday morning in the City of Buffalo, according to police.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that took place early Monday morning on Berkshire Avenue.

Around 12:30 a.m., police say they responded to the 100 block of Berkshire Avenue. When they arrived at the scene, detectives discovered a 30-year-old Buffalo woman had been shot.

The woman died at the scene, according to police.