Buffalo Police: 23-year-old man arrives at Sisters Hospital with gunshot wound

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on the city's West Side Saturday night.
Police say a 23-year-old Buffalo man arrived at Sisters Hospital with a gunshot wound just after 9 p.m. Saturday. He was then transferred to ECMC by ambulance, where he's currently listed in fair condition.
Detectives say the shooting happened near the area of Herkimer Street and Bird Avenue.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to text or call the police department's confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.