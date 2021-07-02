Buffalo Police: 23-year-old man arrives at Sisters Hospital with gunshot wound

Detectives say the shooting happened near the area of Herkimer Street and Bird Avenue.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on the city's West Side Saturday night.

Police say a 23-year-old Buffalo man arrived at Sisters Hospital with a gunshot wound just after 9 p.m. Saturday. He was then transferred to ECMC by ambulance, where he's currently listed in fair condition.

