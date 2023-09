Hannah E. Kamke, 40, plead guilty to one count of disorderly conduct, which is a violation and was sentenced to one-year conditional discharge.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo woman has pleaded guilty for vandalizing a sign at CompassCare in Amherst in March.

Kamke admitted to spray-painting a sign at the CompassCare facility on Eggert Road.

As part of her plea, Kamke paid restitution of $2,580 to CompassCare.