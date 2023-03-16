Amherst Police investigate criminal complaint at CompassCare

The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Thursday at the 1230 Eggert Road location.

AMHERST, N.Y. — Amherst Police are looking into a criminal complaint at CompassCare.

Police did not provide any details on the incident.

Police are still looking for the person, or persons, who set fire to the building last June.

That incident happened June 7, 2022, at the CompassCare Pregnancy Services Center on Eggert Road in Amherst.

FBI investigators say around 2:45 a.m. on June 7, Amherst Police received a 911 call regarding a fire at the CompassCare Center. They say individuals had thrown Molotov cocktails at the center, starting a fire that caused significant damage.

They say one of the individuals also spray-painted "Jane was here" on the building. The FBI says the suspects drove a 2013-2016 Dodge Dart sedan, either red or orange in color.

One of the suspects shown in the reward posting is approximately 5 feet, 11 inches.

The Buffalo office of the Federal Bureau of Investigations is offering a $25,000 reward for information in connection with that arson

If you have information on either incident, you're asked to contact the Amherst Police Detective Bureau.

New York State Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt issued a statement on Friday following the incident:

"It is maddening to learn that early Thursday morning, there was yet another criminal incident at CompassCare in Amherst. Last summer, CompassCare was firebombed, leaving the building destroyed. At that time, I called on Governor Hochul to use her resources, including the New York State Police, to investigate this violent incident and provide the same level of security that other women’s health clinics receive – and ought to receive – in this state. The Governor unfortunately ignored my request, and here we are again.