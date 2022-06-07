Arrest made in connection to CompassCare criminal mischief incident

The incident involved the the spray-painting of a sign at the CompassCare facility at 1230 Eggert Road, according to the police investigation.

AMHERST, N.Y. — A woman was charged with one count of criminal mischief in connection to an incident that happened March 16 at CompassCare.

Hannah Kamke, 39, faces one felony count of criminal mischief in the third degree, which is a Class E Felony, Amherst Police said. The incident involved the the spray-painting of a sign at the CompassCare facility at 1230 Eggert Road, according to the police investigation.

Police are still looking for the person, or persons, who set fire to the building last June.

That incident happened June 7, 2022, at the CompassCare Pregnancy Services Center on Eggert Road in Amherst.

FBI investigators say around 2:45 a.m. on June 7, Amherst Police received a 911 call regarding a fire at the CompassCare Center. They say individuals had thrown Molotov cocktails at the center, starting a fire that caused significant damage.