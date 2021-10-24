Buffalo man in stable condition after Saturday morning shooting

Buffalo Police say the man arrived at Erie County Medical Center in a vehicle shortly after 5 a.m. Saturday with a gunshot wound.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 29-year-old Buffalo man is listed in stable condition after he was shot on Saturday morning.

Police detectives say they believe the shooting happened on Pembroke Avenue, near ECMC and the 33.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.

Buffalo Police are investigating another shooting that happened Saturday, killing a 22-year-old man. Police said the man was driven to Buffalo General Hospital just after midnight, where he later died.