Suspect in Buffalo shooting and stabbing arrested Monday

Eddie Seals, 56, of Buffalo was arrested for allegedly walking around with a gun and cocaine on West Ferry Street on Monday, according to police.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The suspect in a shooting earlier this month and a stabbing last year has been arrested after police were notified of a man with a gun on West Ferry Street.

On Monday, Buffalo Police officers responded to the 200 block of West Ferry Street and arrested Eddie Seals. Police say a loaded C.A.I. Georgia M88A 9mm semi-automatic pistol, a metal vial containing a white powder, and about five grams of what appears to be cocaine were recovered.

Police say that Gun Violence Unit detectives identified Seals as the suspect in the shooting on the 900 block of Niagara Street from earlier this month, as well as the suspect in a stabbing that took place on the 2100 block of Delaware Avenue in January of 2021.

The victim of the shooting on Niagara Street was a 35-year-old man who was listed in stable condition after being taken to the hospital on Sunday, Aug. 7, according to police.