Buffalo man sentenced to time in prison for sexually abusing children

BUFFALO, N.Y. — 28-year-old Keenen LaValley of Buffalo was sentenced on Monday for sexually abusing children.

Erie County Court Judge Susan Eagan sentenced LaValley to a determinate sentence of 12 years in prison with 20 years of post-release supervision.

He will be required to register as a sex offender when he's released.

LaValley committed several acts of sexual abuse to children between June 1., 2020 and Sept. 1, 2017 in Buffalo. The victims were 13-years-old or younger when the abuse happened.

A jury convicted LaValley of of two counts of sexual abuse in the first degree (class “D” felonies) and one count of endangering the welfare of a child (class “A” misdemeanor).