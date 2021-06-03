Jury finds Buffalo man guilty of sexually abusing children

A jury deliberated for nearly two days and found Keenen M. LaValley, 28, guilty of two counts of sexual abuse and one count of endangering the welfare of a child.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man was found guilty of sexual abusing children over several years.

Investigators say LaValley sexually abused child victims on numerous occasions between June 1, 2010 and September 1, 2017. The children were aged 13 and under when the incidents occurred.