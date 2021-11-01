Buffalo man accused of dog fighting indicted on numerous felony charges Monday

44-year-old Douglas Williams was arraigned Monday on illegal guns, narcotics and animal cruelty charges.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man accused of dog fighting has been indicted on multiple felony charges.

44-year-old Douglas D. Williams of Buffalo was arraigned Monday on a 12-count indictment for the following offenses:

Three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree (class “B” felonies)

One count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree (class “C” felony)

One count of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fourth degree (class “C” felony)

Three counts of prohibition of animal fighting, training animal with intent that it will engage in animal fighting (class “E” felony under New York Agriculture and Markets Law)

Two counts of overdriving, torturing, and injuring animals; failure to provide proper sustenance (class “A” misdemeanor under New York Agriculture and Markets Law)

Two counts of prohibition of animal fighting, possession, sale or making of animal fighting paraphernalia (class “B” misdemeanor under New York Agriculture and Markets Law)

If convicted, he faces 25 years in prison.

Investigators alleged that on Oct. 9, 2020, Williams was arrested during a traffic stop in the Town of Clarence. A search executed of his home on Bailey Avenue in Buffalo uncovered an illegal firearm and a quantity of cocaine, heroin and fentanyl.

Also during the search, investigators found five dogs that were allegedly believed to be used for fighting. The dogs were living in inadequate conditions. Two additional dogs were in Williams's car when he was arrested.

The seven dogs were given to the SPCA Serving Erie County. They were ultimately euthanized after evaluation and being deemed too unsafe for rehabilitation and adoption.

“In addition to being in possession of potentially deadly narcotics and illegal guns, this defendant is accused of using cruel methods to train these dogs to become dangerous animals. This case highlights the tragedy of these underground, illegal activities. I am pleased to announce that this defendant has been arrested after being wanted on a warrant for nearly a year, so my office can proceed with prosecution. I want to thank the SPCA Serving Erie County for their work in this case and other animal cruelty investigations,” Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said.

Williams was initially arraigned in arraigned in Buffalo City Court on October 10, 2020 on numerous felony charges, however he failed to appear for a return court date. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

Williams was arrested by US Marshals near Atlanta, he waived extradition proceedings and was transported back to Buffalo last week.