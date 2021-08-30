Virginia man sentenced for attacking a Buffalo woman and teenager

Carlos Cherry of Reston, V.A. assaulted a woman and a teen on March 2, 2020, after not having enough money to purchase a beer from a convenience store.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced Monday that a 41-year-old man was sentenced to four years in prison followed by two years of post-release supervision for assaulting a Buffalo woman and teenager.

On March 2, 2020, Carlos Cherry of Reston, V.A. tried to purchase beer at a convenience store on William Street near Michigan Avenue in Buffalo. He did not have enough money for the purchase, and the clerk refused to sell him the beer.

As Cherry turned to leave the store, he punched a female bystander in the face. The attack caused the victim to fall to the ground. In addition to suffering pain and swelling to her face, the victim lost a tooth due to the assault.

Moments later, Cherry approached a 14-year-old boy who had got off a bus on Michigan Avenue at William Street on his way home from school. Cherry punched the teenage victim in the face, fracturing his jaw in two places. The victim underwent required surgery, which required the placement of permanent hardware in his jaw to fix the damage caused by the assault.

A jury found Cherry guilty, as charged, of one count of assault in the second degree and one count of assault in the third degree.

The jury made their decision after four hours of deliberation following a nearly two-day trial on July 23, 2021.