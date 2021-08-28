Amherst Police seek male suspect in OTB armed robbery

The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Amherst Police are seeking a suspect who reportedly robbed the Off Track Betting location on Wehrle Drive on Saturday.

An unknown male suspect entered the OTB location and fled on foot with an unknown amount of cash, according to police.

Officers responded to the 1042 Wehrle Drive address around 5:10 p.m.

Although no injuries were reported, police say the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous. A description of the suspect was not provided.