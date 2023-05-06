Buffalo man sentenced for role in narcotics conspiracy

The U.S. Attorney's office says 27 kilograms of cocaine and nearly one million dollars were seized in 2017 and 2018.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man will spend the next eight years behind bars for his role in bringing drugs from Mexico to the Queen City.

U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced Friday that a jury convicted 43-year-old Jai Hunter of conspiring to possess with intent to distribute, and distributing, five kilograms or more of cocaine.

The Assistant U.S. Attorneys who prosecuted the case stated that co-defendant Adrian Goudelock was a leader in the major narcotic trafficking operation that stretched from Mexico to Buffalo.

According to investigators, bulk shipments of cocaine were delivered to Adrian Goudelock in the Buffalo area. Jai Hunter then drove Goudelock around to conduct his drug trafficking activities, and stored cocaine at an apartment on Elmwood Avenue.

The U.S. Attorney's office says 27 kilograms of cocaine and nearly one million dollars were seized in 2017 and 2018. The investigation also found that more than 50 kilograms of cocaine were delivered to Buffalo.

In addition to Hunter's eight years, Goudelock was sentenced to serve 27 years in prison.

During the course of the investigation, 10 additional co-defendants were convicted in the case: Shamar Davis; Eduardo Enrique Valdez; Edgar Pavia; Eric Young; Lance Parker; Daniel Sterling; Martin Lopez; Ivan Rene Rios Bustillos; Adrian Grier; and Gabrielle McGrady.