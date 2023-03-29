Xylazine drug on the rise in Chautauqua County

CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. — The battle against opioids continues.
According to Chautauqua County leaders, they are monitoring the rise of an illegal drug Xylazine. It is a non-opioid veterinary tranquilizer that is not approved for human use and is being mixed with fentanyl and other drugs.
According to a health official for the county, detecting the drug has been challenging because of the form its in.
"There's really no way to tell if Xylazine is in a drug or not in a drug. Most of these drugs are coming in a powder type of form. It doesn't look like a certain type of way, there really is no way to tell what is in that supply of drugs." Chautauqua County chief medical officer Michael Faulk said.
Faulk added that Chautauqua County provides services for those fighting addiction.