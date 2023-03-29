Xylazine drug on the rise in Chautauqua County

According to Chautauqua County leaders, they are monitoring the rise of an illegal drug Xylazine.

CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. — The battle against opioids continues.

According to Chautauqua County leaders, they are monitoring the rise of an illegal drug Xylazine. It is a non-opioid veterinary tranquilizer that is not approved for human use and is being mixed with fentanyl and other drugs.

According to a health official for the county, detecting the drug has been challenging because of the form its in.

"There's really no way to tell if Xylazine is in a drug or not in a drug. Most of these drugs are coming in a powder type of form. It doesn't look like a certain type of way, there really is no way to tell what is in that supply of drugs." Chautauqua County chief medical officer Michael Faulk said.