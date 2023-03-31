x
Buffalo man faces multiple charges after police search turns up loaded gun, drugs

Hector Rodriguez, 29, faces multiple charges following the search on March 29.
Credit: Buffalo Police Department

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man faces multiple charges after Buffalo Police executed a search warrant at a location on 18th Street on March 29.

In a news release sent Friday morning, Buffalo Police say Hector Rodriguez, 29, is charged with felony criminal possession of a controlled substance, felony criminal possession of a weapon, and criminal use of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. 

The BPD narcotics unit, SWAT, and Homeland Security Investigations conducted the search and found a loaded gun, two additional loaded magazines, approximately 550 grams of cocaine, and a large sum of cash.

    

