Buffalo man faces multiple charges after police search turns up loaded gun, drugs

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man faces multiple charges after Buffalo Police executed a search warrant at a location on 18th Street on March 29.

In a news release sent Friday morning, Buffalo Police say Hector Rodriguez, 29, is charged with felony criminal possession of a controlled substance, felony criminal possession of a weapon, and criminal use of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.