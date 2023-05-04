NYSP find cache of weapons executing child porn warrant

Brian J. Shueler, 46, of Buffalo, is facing several weapons, drug charges.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man is facing several charges after police found several weapons in a home following a warrant search.

Brian J. Shueler, 49, of Buffalo, is charged with Criminal Possession of Weapon 2nd , Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd, Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd, Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd, Criminal Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Purchase of Body Armor, and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance.

On May 3, State Police executed a child pornography search warrant at a home on Benzinger Street. Trooper say they found several firearms, a bulletproof vest and drugs during the search. An amended warrant was obtained and the items seized from the home. Altogether, troopers found 14 computer-related items, four assault rifles, two handguns, nine high-capacity magazines, a bulletproof vest and about one gram of cocaine.

Schueler was taken into custody and then taken to the City of Buffalo lockup for arraignment.