NYSP find cache of weapons executing child porn warrant

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man is facing several charges after police found several weapons in a home following a warrant search.
Brian J. Shueler, 49, of Buffalo, is charged with Criminal Possession of Weapon 2nd , Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd, Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd, Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd, Criminal Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Purchase of Body Armor, and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance.
On May 3, State Police executed a child pornography search warrant at a home on Benzinger Street. Trooper say they found several firearms, a bulletproof vest and drugs during the search. An amended warrant was obtained and the items seized from the home. Altogether, troopers found 14 computer-related items, four assault rifles, two handguns, nine high-capacity magazines, a bulletproof vest and about one gram of cocaine.
Schueler was taken into custody and then taken to the City of Buffalo lockup for arraignment.
The seized computers will be analyzed by investigators.