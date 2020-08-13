x
Buffalo man sentenced for taking explicit images and videos of victim without consent

Glendale Snead will serve five years of sex offender probation for admitting to four counts of unlawful surveillance.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A State Supreme Court Judge on Thursday sentenced a Buffalo man for taking sexually explicit images and videos of a person without their consent.

Judge John Michalski ordered five years of sex offender probation for 28-year-old Glendale Snead.

A search warrant was executed in December of 2018 after a complaint was filed by the victim with the Buffalo Police Department. That warrant led to the discovery of the  images on Snead's cell phone.

Following a three day bench trial last December, Snead was found guilty of four counts of unlawful surveillance. 

