The incident happened on May 4 in the Town of Tonawanda.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County District Attorney announced Thursday that a Grand Jury has charged a 22-year-old Buffalo man in the death of a 71-year-old woman that happened in May.

Joshua Wilson is accused of beating 71-year-old Diane Wolfe with a gardening tool in her home on May 4. Wilson is facing second-degree murder charges.