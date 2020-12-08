Buffalo man arraigned for fatal East Side stabbing

An Erie County Grand Jury indicted Talyn Williams, 26, on murder and other charges in connection to the incident on Doat Street in June.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An Erie County Grand Jury has charged a Buffalo man with murder in connection to the fatal stabbing of a woman on Doat Street in June.

Talyn Williams, 26, is also charged with two counts of criminal contempt. He was arraigned Tuesday before Erie County Court Judge Sheila DiTullio.

Williams allegedly stabbed two women in the early morning hours of June 19 after an altercation. One of the women, Alison Turner, 28, died from her injuries at ECMC.

During his initial appearance in Buffalo City Court, Judge Andrew LoTempio issued a no-contact order on behalf of the surviving victim. Williams is accused of violating that order twice while behind bars at the Erie County Holding Center. He's currently being held without bail and is due back in court in next month.