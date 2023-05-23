Buffalo man pleads guilty to manslaughter

Lewis Keys, 23, of Buffalo pleaded guilty to charges related to the death of a man following an assault.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to charges related to the death of a man following an assault.

Lewis Keys, 23, pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter in the first degree in State Supreme Court on Monday. This was the only charge in the indictment against him.

Investigators said Keys assaulted 25-year-old Mikhail Scott inside an apartment on Rodney Street in the City of Buffalo in December of 2022. Scott was repeatedly kicked, punched, and dragged down the stairs from the apartment to the sidewalk.

Scott was pronounced dead at the hospital. The Erie County Medical Examiner’s Office determined the death was a homicide caused by blunt force trauma to his head.

Keys faces a maximum of 25 years in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced on July 17 and continues to be held on $250,000 cash, bond or property bail.

Two co-defendants, 20-year-old Daiquan Busby of Buffalo and his father 39-year-old Christopher Busby, have also been charged with one count of manslaughter in the first degree.