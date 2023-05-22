Reward increased for information on 2014 homicide

Ronnie Scott was 17-years-old when he was gunned down on Shirley Avenue on August 13, 2014.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Crime Stoppers WNY announced an increase in the reward up to $7,500 for information leading to the arrest of the person who killed Ronnie Scott.

Scott was 17-years-old when he was gunned down on Shirley Avenue on August 13, 2014.

2 On Your Side interviewed Scott's mother, Davita Patterson in 2019.

She said back then, "They (police) said it was a drive-by. A car came up the street, and they called out one of the boys names, and they start shooting. Everybody just scattered all over the place, and they shot the one boy, and they ended up shooting Ronnie."

Patterson tells 2 On your Side Buffalo Police told her Ronnie was not the intended target and that one other person was hit by the gunfire. The other shooting victim survived.