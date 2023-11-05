Crime stoppers offering reward for information leading to Michael Burham's arrest

The Jamestown Police Department is looking for Burham who is believed to be armed and dangerous. He is wanted on multiple warrants.

Example video title will go here for this video

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — The Jamestown Police Department is still looking for a possibly armed and dangerous man.

Last week, the Jamestown Police announced they were looking Michael Burham. He is suspected to be connected with a homicide that happened in the early morning on May 11. He is described as a 34-year-old white male who weighs about 160 pounds.

There are active warrants out for his arrest for rape in the first degree, unlawful imprisonment in the second degree, arson in the third degree, criminal mischief in the fourth degree, two counts of criminal contempt in the second degree and endangering the welfare of a child.

Kala M. Hodgkin, 34, of Jamestown has been identified as the homicide victim.

Burham's truck, a red Dodge Ram, was located last week based on information provided in an anonymous tip.

Crime Stoppers WNY is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest of Michael Burham. Burham is believed to be in Jamestown or in the Warren, Pa., area.