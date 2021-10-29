Buffalo man pleads guilty to beating puppy

Investigators say Navier Rodriguez admitted to intentional hitting his puppy and throwing it to the ground multiple times this past April.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man has admitted to beating an eight-week puppy and throwing the dog to ground.

Navier Rodriguez, 23, pleaded guilty to one count of Overdriving, Torturing, and Injuring Animals; Failure to Provide Proper Sustenance, a Class “A” misdemeanor under New York State's Agriculture and Markets Law.

Investigators say Rodriguez admitted to intentional hitting his puppy and throwing it to the ground multiple times this past April. The incident happened on Porter Avenue near Front Park and was witnessed by several people.

The puppy suffered serious injuries to its mouth, including cuts and broken teeth. He was taken to the SPCA Serving Erie County where he was treated. The dog, who is now named 'Petey,' is currently with a foster family.

“This defendant savagely beat a defenseless puppy near a city park. My office’s Animal Cruelty Unit will continue to prosecute these cases and hold any animal abusers accountable for their actions. I want to thank the SPCA Serving Erie County for their assistance in these criminal investigations and for the many services they provide to help these animals,” said Erie County DA John Flynn.