Jaki Ras, 51, was arrested after police determine she fatally shot a dog.

YORKSHIRE, N.Y. — A Yorkshire woman was arrested for child endangerment and animal cruelty.

Jaki Ras was arrested by State Troopers on July 27. Troopers were investigating a report of a gunshot near a residence on Weaver Road when they determined Ras had fatally shot a dog in the presence of a child.